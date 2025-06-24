Jacob Slocomb Stars as the KC Iola Hormigas Defeat the Santa Fe Fuego 8-4
June 24, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)
Kansas City Hormigas News Release
On the mound for the KC Iola Hormigas it was Jacob Slocomb who picked up the win throwing 7 innings. He faced 34 hitters.
Nicholas Trujillo got the loss for the Santa Fe Fuego.
For the KC Iola Hormigas, Oscar Galvez lead the way at the plate going 1-4.
Amari Kemp also helped the ballclub at the plate going 2-3.
This game was played in Iola at Allen County on 2025-06-24 at 6:00:00 PM
With the win the KC Iola Hormigas move to 6-14 on the season.
KC Iola Hormigas play Santa Fe Fuego at Allen County at 6:00:00 PM on Jun 25 2025.
With the loss the Santa Fe Fuego move to 8-16 on the season.
Santa Fe Fuego play the Garden City Wind at Clint Lightner at 6:30:00 PM on Jun 26 2025.
