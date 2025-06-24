Emilio Luna Helps the Bakersfield Train Robbers Down the Vallejo Seaweed 19-6

June 24, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Jacob Perez was the winning pitcher throwing 5 innings with 3 strikeouts while allowing 5 hits.

Adrian Morales was the losing pitcher throwing 3 innings with 1 strikeouts while allowing 11 hits.

For the Bakersfield Train Robbers, Emilio Luna lead the way at the plate going 4-6.

Josiah Bowles also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-0.

This game was played in Bakersfield at Sam Lynn Ballpark on 2025-06-23 at 7:45:00 PM

With the win the Bakersfield Train Robbers move to 16-13 on the season.

Bakersfield Train Robbers play Vallejo Seaweed at Sam Lynn Ballpark at 7:45:00 PM on Jun 24 2025.

With the loss the Vallejo Seaweed move to 11-16 on the season.

Vallejo Seaweed play the Dublin Leprechauns at Fallon Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jun 26 2025.







