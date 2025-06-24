Emilio Luna Helps the Bakersfield Train Robbers Down the Vallejo Seaweed 19-6
June 24, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)
Bakersfield Train Robbers News Release
Jacob Perez was the winning pitcher throwing 5 innings with 3 strikeouts while allowing 5 hits.
Adrian Morales was the losing pitcher throwing 3 innings with 1 strikeouts while allowing 11 hits.
For the Bakersfield Train Robbers, Emilio Luna lead the way at the plate going 4-6.
Josiah Bowles also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-0.
This game was played in Bakersfield at Sam Lynn Ballpark on 2025-06-23 at 7:45:00 PM
With the win the Bakersfield Train Robbers move to 16-13 on the season.
Bakersfield Train Robbers play Vallejo Seaweed at Sam Lynn Ballpark at 7:45:00 PM on Jun 24 2025.
With the loss the Vallejo Seaweed move to 11-16 on the season.
Vallejo Seaweed play the Dublin Leprechauns at Fallon Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jun 26 2025.
Pecos League Stories from June 24, 2025
- Emilio Luna Helps the Bakersfield Train Robbers Down the Vallejo Seaweed 19-6 - Bakersfield Train Robbers
- Cade Caldwell Leads Blackwell to Victory - Blackwell Flycatchers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bakersfield Train Robbers Stories
- Emilio Luna Helps the Bakersfield Train Robbers Down the Vallejo Seaweed 19-6
- Kyle Langston and Ashanti Ross Lead the Bakersfield Train Robbers over the Dublin Leprechauns 19-1
- Bakersfield Train Robbers to Host Graffiti Art Contest at Sam Lynn June 27 2025
- Charros de Jalisco Take over Stadium in Two Game Series in Bakersfield
- Liga Mexicana Will Land in Bakersfield on April 4 and 5