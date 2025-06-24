Cade Caldwell Leads Blackwell to Victory

June 24, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Blackwell Flycatchers News Release







On the mound for the Blackwell FlyCatchers it was Cade Caldwell who picked up the win throwing 5 innings. He faced 28 hitters.

Joey Mucci was the losing pitcher throwing 1 innings with 0 strikeouts while allowing 4 hits.

For the Blackwell FlyCatchers, Jack Skantze lead the way at the plate going 1-3.

Jesus Valencia also helped the ballclub at the plate going 1-4.

This game was played in Blackwell at Morgan Field on 2025-06-23 at 6:30:00 PM

With the win the Blackwell FlyCatchers move to 9-9 on the season.

Blackwell FlyCatchers play KC Iola Hormigas at Morgan Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jun 26 2025.

With the loss the Santa Fe Fuego move to 8-15 on the season.

Santa Fe Fuego play the Pecos League of Professional Baseball Clubs at Fort Marcy at 9:00:00 AM on Jun 27 2025.







