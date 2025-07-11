Dominic Scotti Stars as the Blackwell FlyCatchers Defeat the North Platte 80s 9-8

July 11, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Dominic Scotti got the win for the Blackwell FlyCatchers.

Benjamin Smith got the loss for the North Platte 80s.

For the Blackwell FlyCatchers, Dominic Scotti lead the way at the plate going 0-4.

Owen Little also helped the ballclub at the plate going 1-1.

This game was played in North Platte at Bill Wood Field on 2025-07-10 at 6:30:00 PM

With the win the Blackwell FlyCatchers move to 19-13 on the season.

Blackwell FlyCatchers play North Platte 80s at Bill Wood Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 11 2025.

With the loss the North Platte 80s move to 18-16 on the season.

