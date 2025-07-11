Aunuan Franco Helps the KC Iola Hormigas Down the Trinidad Triggers, 4-3
July 11, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos) News Release
Jacob Bosse got the win for the KC Iola Hormigas thanks to 7 strikeouts. Jacob Bosse allowed 3 earned runs on 5 hits and 4 walks over 7 innings.
Christian Diaz got the loss for the Trinidad Triggers.
For the KC Iola Hormigas, Aunuan Franco lead the way at the plate going 1-4.
Devin Radar also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-4.
This game was played in Trinidad at Central Park on 2025-07-11 at 6:30:00 PM
With the win the KC Iola Hormigas move to 10-23 on the season.
KC Iola Hormigas play Trinidad Triggers at Central Park at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 12 2025.
With the loss the Trinidad Triggers move to 12-27 on the season.
Trinidad Triggers play the Santa Fe Fuego at Fort Marcy at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 17 2025.
R H E
KCI 4 7 0
TRI 3 5 0
7/11/2025 6:30 PM
Box Story
(8207)L3/L3
- 4
@
-3
