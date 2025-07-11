Aunuan Franco Helps the KC Iola Hormigas Down the Trinidad Triggers, 4-3

July 11, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos) News Release







Jacob Bosse got the win for the KC Iola Hormigas thanks to 7 strikeouts. Jacob Bosse allowed 3 earned runs on 5 hits and 4 walks over 7 innings.

Christian Diaz got the loss for the Trinidad Triggers.

For the KC Iola Hormigas, Aunuan Franco lead the way at the plate going 1-4.

Devin Radar also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-4.

This game was played in Trinidad at Central Park on 2025-07-11 at 6:30:00 PM

With the win the KC Iola Hormigas move to 10-23 on the season.

KC Iola Hormigas play Trinidad Triggers at Central Park at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 12 2025.

With the loss the Trinidad Triggers move to 12-27 on the season.

Trinidad Triggers play the Santa Fe Fuego at Fort Marcy at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 17 2025.

R H E

KCI 4 7 0

TRI 3 5 0

7/11/2025 6:30 PM

Box Story

(8207)L3/L3

- 4

@

-3







Pecos League Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.