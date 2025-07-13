Bakersfield Train Robbers Top the Monterey Amberjacks Behind Tyler Warr 14-5

July 13, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Bakersfield Train Robbers News Release







On the mound for the Bakersfield Train Robbers it was Jayden Metz who picked up the win throwing 2 innings. He faced 11 hitters.

On the mound for the Monterey Amberjacks it was Manny Corpas who picked up the loss throwing 3 innings.

For the Bakersfield Train Robbers, Tyler Warr lead the way at the plate going 2-4.

Josiah Bowles also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-0.

This game was played in Monterey at Sollecito Park on 2025-07-13 at 1:00:00 PM

With the win the Bakersfield Train Robbers move to 27-16 on the season.

Bakersfield Train Robbers play Martinez Sturgeon at Sam Lynn Ballpark at 7:45:00 PM on Jul 14 2025.

With the loss the Monterey Amberjacks move to 10-31 on the season.

Monterey Amberjacks play the Dublin Leprechauns at Fallon Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 15 2025.







