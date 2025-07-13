Shane Marrow Helps the Roswell Invaders Down the Alpine Cowboys

Nester Perela got the win for the Roswell Invaders.

Jean Reyes was the losing pitcher throwing 0 innings with 1 strikeouts while allowing 0 hits.

For the Roswell Invaders, Shane Marrow lead the way at the plate going 1-4.

Chad Bayne also helped the ballclub at the plate going 1-4.

This game was played in Roswell at Joe Bauman on 2025-07-12 at 6:30:00 PM

With the win the Roswell Invaders move to 9-32 on the season.

Roswell Invaders play Santa Fe Fuego at Joe Bauman at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 15 2025.

With the loss the Alpine Cowboys move to 20-19 on the season.

Alpine Cowboys play the Pecos Bills at Cyclone Ballparks at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 16 2025.

R H E

ALP 5 7 2

ROS 6 11 1

7/12/2025 6:30 PM

