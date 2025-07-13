Shane Marrow Helps the Roswell Invaders Down the Alpine Cowboys
July 13, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos) News Release
Nester Perela got the win for the Roswell Invaders.
Jean Reyes was the losing pitcher throwing 0 innings with 1 strikeouts while allowing 0 hits.
For the Roswell Invaders, Shane Marrow lead the way at the plate going 1-4.
Chad Bayne also helped the ballclub at the plate going 1-4.
This game was played in Roswell at Joe Bauman on 2025-07-12 at 6:30:00 PM
With the win the Roswell Invaders move to 9-32 on the season.
Roswell Invaders play Santa Fe Fuego at Joe Bauman at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 15 2025.
With the loss the Alpine Cowboys move to 20-19 on the season.
Alpine Cowboys play the Pecos Bills at Cyclone Ballparks at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 16 2025.
R H E
ALP 5 7 2
ROS 6 11 1
7/12/2025 6:30 PM
Box Story
(7877)L4/L4
- 5
@
-6
Pecos League Stories from July 13, 2025
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.