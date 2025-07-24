Bakersfield Train Robbers Top the Monterey Amberjacks

July 24, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Art Joven got the win for the Bakersfield Train Robbers.

On the mound for the Monterey Amberjacks it was Tyler Toland who picked up the loss throwing 6 innings.

For the Bakersfield Train Robbers, A J Cordova lead the way at the plate going 0-0.

Sean Connolly also helped the ballclub at the plate going 2-2.

This game was played in Bakersfield at Sam Lynn Ballpark on 2025-07-23 at 7:45:00 PM

With the win the Bakersfield Train Robbers move to 33-18 on the season.

Bakersfield Train Robbers play Dublin Leprechauns at Fallon Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 24 2025.

With the loss the Monterey Amberjacks move to 11-39 on the season.

Monterey Amberjacks play the San Rafael Pacifics at Albert Park at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 25 2025.







