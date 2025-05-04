Kevin Reilly Saves the Ship in Vallejo

May 4, 2025

Former Vallejo Admirals Owner Kevin Reilly spent an entire week reviewing and negotiating a way to keep baseball in Wilson Park. Kevin and Visit Vallejo's Mark Walter made it top priority to come up with a deal and then negotiate a deal with GVRD to keep the Pecos League and Seaweed in Vallejo for 10 games for the 2025 season. "My idea was to at least keep some games in Vallejo for this year and have a full schedule in 2026. If the team completely leaves they would have likely never came back."

Bobby Vito Game Day Director of the Vallejo Seaweed "Why did it have to get to this point? What are we really doing here. We need the Seaweed and we are coming off a great season with some of the best fans in the league. Why would there even be discussions of the Seaweed not returning. It was extremely hard starting from scratch in 2023. Having the ten games is a savior. We have some really great people that support this program and enjoy coming, I can't wait to work the season again."

Christian Carmouche says "We will play where the schedule tells us to play, if it says play on the moon we will go to the moon, if it says Santa Rosa then it is Santa Rosa. I like that we get 10 games in Wilson Park"

Andrew Dunn of the Pecos League "When was announced we were not going to be able to play in Vallejo in April, we were told this can't happen and we must resolve this. The Mayor, Fans, Community Leaders, Fans, and the City of Vallejo leaders all reached out to say we want the Seaweed here. The biggest misconception is The City of Vallejo does not own the field or have any control of it, it is ran by GVRD which is special parks district. GVRD had turnover internally and attempted to create an entirely new contract. After meeting with Kevin and Mark for one week they were able to allow an agreement for the Pecos League to play 10 games in Vallejo in 2025. I can assure you this, Without Kevin and Mark there would be no Pecos League Baseball in Wilson Park in 2025. We are excited to play 10 games in Vallejo. We will play under our existing contract for 2025 season."

