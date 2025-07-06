Art Joven

On the mound for the Bakersfield Train Robbers it was Art Joven who picked up the win throwing 6 innings. He faced 28 hitters.

On the mound for the Vallejo Seaweed it was Michael Pavelchak who picked up the loss throwing 5 innings.

For the Bakersfield Train Robbers, Tyler McKenna lead the way at the plate going 1-1.

Emilio Luna also helped the ballclub at the plate going 1-4.

This game was played in Bakersfield at Sam Lynn Ballpark on 2025-07-05 at 7:45:00 PM

With the win the Bakersfield Train Robbers move to 23-14 on the season.

Bakersfield Train Robbers play Charros De Jalisco at Sam Lynn Ballpark at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 6 2025.

With the loss the Vallejo Seaweed move to 12-25 on the season.

Vallejo Seaweed play the Monterey Amberjacks at Wilson Park at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 8 2025.

R H E

VAL 5 13 2

BAK 18 15 0

7/5/2025 7:45 PM

