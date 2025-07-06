Art Joven

Sports stats

Pecos Pecos League

Art Joven

July 6, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos) News Release


On the mound for the Bakersfield Train Robbers it was Art Joven who picked up the win throwing 6 innings. He faced 28 hitters.

On the mound for the Vallejo Seaweed it was Michael Pavelchak who picked up the loss throwing 5 innings.

For the Bakersfield Train Robbers, Tyler McKenna lead the way at the plate going 1-1.

Emilio Luna also helped the ballclub at the plate going 1-4.

This game was played in Bakersfield at Sam Lynn Ballpark on 2025-07-05 at 7:45:00 PM

With the win the Bakersfield Train Robbers move to 23-14 on the season.

Bakersfield Train Robbers play Charros De Jalisco at Sam Lynn Ballpark at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 6 2025.

With the loss the Vallejo Seaweed move to 12-25 on the season.

Vallejo Seaweed play the Monterey Amberjacks at Wilson Park at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 8 2025.

R H E

VAL 5 13 2

BAK 18 15 0

7/5/2025 7:45 PM

Box Story

(7744)Eric/Eric

- 5

@

-18

Check out the Pecos League Statistics



Pecos League Stories from July 6, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central