July 6, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos) News Release
On the mound for the Bakersfield Train Robbers it was Art Joven who picked up the win throwing 6 innings. He faced 28 hitters.
On the mound for the Vallejo Seaweed it was Michael Pavelchak who picked up the loss throwing 5 innings.
For the Bakersfield Train Robbers, Tyler McKenna lead the way at the plate going 1-1.
Emilio Luna also helped the ballclub at the plate going 1-4.
This game was played in Bakersfield at Sam Lynn Ballpark on 2025-07-05 at 7:45:00 PM
With the win the Bakersfield Train Robbers move to 23-14 on the season.
Bakersfield Train Robbers play Charros De Jalisco at Sam Lynn Ballpark at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 6 2025.
With the loss the Vallejo Seaweed move to 12-25 on the season.
Vallejo Seaweed play the Monterey Amberjacks at Wilson Park at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 8 2025.
R H E
VAL 5 13 2
BAK 18 15 0
7/5/2025 7:45 PM
