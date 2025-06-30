Ray White Stars as the North Platte 80s Defeat the Blackwell FlyCatchers 10-4

June 30, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

North Platte 80s News Release







On the mound for the North Platte 80s it was Ray White who picked up the win throwing 1 innings. He faced 6 hitters.

On the mound for the Blackwell FlyCatchers it was Dominic Scotti who picked up the loss throwing 7 innings.

For the North Platte 80s, Tj Beninati lead the way at the plate going 1-4.

Ray White also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-0.

This game was played in North Platte at Bill Wood Field on 2025-06-29 at 6:30:00 PM

With the win the North Platte 80s move to 13-14 on the season.

North Platte 80s play Blackwell FlyCatchers at Bill Wood Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jun 30 2025.

With the loss the Blackwell FlyCatchers move to 12-10 on the season.

Blackwell FlyCatchers play the Roswell Invaders at Morgan Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 1 2025.







