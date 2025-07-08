Leprechauns Ride Gordon Wend to Win

July 8, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)
Dublin Leprechauns News Release


Gordon Wend got the win for the Dublin Leprechauns thanks to 2 strikeouts. Gordon Wend allowed 3 earned runs on 8 hits and 1 walks over 6 innings.

On the mound for the Bakersfield Train Robbers it was Jacob Perez who picked up the loss throwing 4 innings.

For the Dublin Leprechauns, DJ Aceron lead the way at the plate going 1-2.

Drew Bayard also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-3.

This game was played in Bakersfield at Sam Lynn Ballpark on 2025-07-07 at 7:45:00 PM

With the win the Dublin Leprechauns move to 21-16 on the season.

Dublin Leprechauns play San Rafael Pacifics at Fallon Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 8 2025.

With the loss the Bakersfield Train Robbers move to 24-15 on the season.

Bakersfield Train Robbers play the Dublin Leprechauns at Fallon Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 10 2025.

