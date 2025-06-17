Andrew Duran and Nick Capozzi Lead the Pecos Bills over the Santa Fe Fuego 12-10

June 17, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Pecos Bills News Release







On the mound for the Pecos Bills it was Andrew Duran who picked up the win throwing 4 innings. He faced 27 hitters.

On the mound for the Santa Fe Fuego it was Renaldito Flores who picked up the loss throwing 4 innings.

For the Pecos Bills, Nick Capozzi lead the way at the plate going 1-4.

Greg Borges also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-4.

This game was played in Pecos at Cyclone Ballparks on 2025-06-17 at 6:30:00 PM

With the win the Pecos Bills move to 12-7 on the season.

Pecos Bills play Roswell Invaders at Joe Bauman at 6:30:00 PM on Jun 18 2025.

With the loss the Santa Fe Fuego move to 6-10 on the season.

Santa Fe Fuego play the Alpine Cowboys at Fort Marcy at 6:00:00 PM on Jun 19 2025.







Pecos League Stories from June 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.