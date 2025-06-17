Andrew Duran and Nick Capozzi Lead the Pecos Bills over the Santa Fe Fuego 12-10
June 17, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)
Pecos Bills News Release
On the mound for the Pecos Bills it was Andrew Duran who picked up the win throwing 4 innings. He faced 27 hitters.
On the mound for the Santa Fe Fuego it was Renaldito Flores who picked up the loss throwing 4 innings.
For the Pecos Bills, Nick Capozzi lead the way at the plate going 1-4.
Greg Borges also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-4.
This game was played in Pecos at Cyclone Ballparks on 2025-06-17 at 6:30:00 PM
With the win the Pecos Bills move to 12-7 on the season.
Pecos Bills play Roswell Invaders at Joe Bauman at 6:30:00 PM on Jun 18 2025.
With the loss the Santa Fe Fuego move to 6-10 on the season.
Santa Fe Fuego play the Alpine Cowboys at Fort Marcy at 6:00:00 PM on Jun 19 2025.
