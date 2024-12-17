Pecos League Finalizes 2025 Manager Alignment

The Pecos League features four new managers Joey Gali (Monterey Amberjacks), Chris Johnson (San Rafael Pacifics), Carlos Villarreal (Trinidad Triggers),Dave Ramsey (Blackwell Flycatchers).

Four managers who moved within the Pecos League: Bill Rogan (Marysville-Bakersfield), Luke Poselovic (Blackwell-Pecos)Derek Dominguez (Austin-Kansas City)Lance Myers (Roswell 2023-Alpine 2025). The Pecos League will feature seven managers who remain with the same team they ended the 2024 season with.

Pacific Division

Dublin Leprechauns- Dave Aceron

Martinez Sturgeon- Matthew Repplinger

Monterey Amberjacks- Joey Gali

San Rafael Pacifics- Chris Johnson

Vallejo Seaweed- Christian Carmouche

Bakersfield Train Robbers- Bill Rogan

Mountain Division

Alpine Cowboys- Lance Myers

Blackwell Flycatchers- Dave Ramsey

Garden City Wind- Easton Barnes

Kansas City Hormigas- Derek Dominiguez

North Platte 80s- Todd Everleth

Roswell Invaders- Garrett Totty

Pecos Bills- Luke Poselovic

Santa Fe Fuego- Jon Garza

Trinidad Triggers- Carlos Villarreal

Tucson Saguaros- Sean McNeill

