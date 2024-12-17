Pecos League Finalizes 2025 Manager Alignment
December 17, 2024 - Pecos League (Pecos) News Release
The Pecos League features four new managers Joey Gali (Monterey Amberjacks), Chris Johnson (San Rafael Pacifics), Carlos Villarreal (Trinidad Triggers),Dave Ramsey (Blackwell Flycatchers).
Four managers who moved within the Pecos League: Bill Rogan (Marysville-Bakersfield), Luke Poselovic (Blackwell-Pecos)Derek Dominguez (Austin-Kansas City)Lance Myers (Roswell 2023-Alpine 2025). The Pecos League will feature seven managers who remain with the same team they ended the 2024 season with.
Pacific Division
Dublin Leprechauns- Dave Aceron
Martinez Sturgeon- Matthew Repplinger
Monterey Amberjacks- Joey Gali
San Rafael Pacifics- Chris Johnson
Vallejo Seaweed- Christian Carmouche
Bakersfield Train Robbers- Bill Rogan
Mountain Division
Alpine Cowboys- Lance Myers
Blackwell Flycatchers- Dave Ramsey
Garden City Wind- Easton Barnes
Kansas City Hormigas- Derek Dominiguez
North Platte 80s- Todd Everleth
Roswell Invaders- Garrett Totty
Pecos Bills- Luke Poselovic
Santa Fe Fuego- Jon Garza
Trinidad Triggers- Carlos Villarreal
Tucson Saguaros- Sean McNeill
