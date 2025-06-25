Aznar Kahn Helps the Bakersfield Train Robbers Down the Vallejo Seaweed

June 25, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Joe Riddle got the win for the Bakersfield Train Robbers thanks to 4 strikeouts. Joe Riddle allowed 2 earned runs on 8 hits and 2 walks over 5 innings.

On the mound for the Vallejo Seaweed it was Anthony Espinoza who picked up the loss throwing 3 innings.

For the Bakersfield Train Robbers, Aznar Kahn lead the way at the plate going 1-1.

Tyler McKenna also helped the ballclub at the plate going 2-5.

This game was played in Bakersfield at Sam Lynn Ballpark on 2025-06-24 at 7:45:00 PM

With the win the Bakersfield Train Robbers move to 17-13 on the season.

Bakersfield Train Robbers play Pecos League of Professional Baseball Clubs at Sam Lynn Ballpark at 7:45:00 PM on Jun 25 2025.

With the loss the Vallejo Seaweed move to 11-17 on the season.

Vallejo Seaweed play the Dublin Leprechauns at Fallon Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jun 26 2025.







