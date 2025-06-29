Nate Narccarato and Mike Whalen Lead the Tucson Saguaros over the Alpine Cowboys 12-9

June 29, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Nate Narccarato got the win for the Tucson Saguaros thanks to 3 strikeouts. Nate Narccarato allowed 0 earned runs on 0 hits and 0 walks over 1 innings.

Jesse Garcia was the losing pitcher throwing 0 innings with 1 strikeouts while allowing 2 hits.

For the Tucson Saguaros, Mike Whalen lead the way at the plate going 3-4.

Mike Limoncelli also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-1.

This game was played in Tucson at Kino Sports Complex on 2025-06-28 at 7:00:00 PM

With the win the Tucson Saguaros move to 20-7 on the season.

Tucson Saguaros play Santa Fe Fuego at Fort Marcy at 6:00:00 PM on Jun 30 2025.

With the loss the Alpine Cowboys move to 17-11 on the season.

Alpine Cowboys play the Pecos Bills at Kokernot Field at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 1 2025.







