Markus Bracey Leads the Blackwell FlyCatchers Over the KC Iola Hormigas, 10-5

Markus Bracey got the win for the Blackwell FlyCatchers thanks to 6 strikeouts. Markus Bracey allowed 2 earned runs on 5 hits and 4 walks over 6 innings.

Jacob Bosse got the loss for the KC Iola Hormigas.

For the Blackwell FlyCatchers, Jesus Valencia lead the way at the plate going 1-2.

Colin Williams also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-2.

This game was played in Blackwell at Morgan Field on 2025-06-28 at 6:30:00 PM

With the win the Blackwell FlyCatchers move to 12-9 on the season.

Blackwell FlyCatchers play North Platte 80s at Bill Wood Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jun 29, 2025.

With the loss the KC Iola Hormigas move to 6-17 on the season.

KC Iola Hormigas play the Pecos League of Professional Baseball Clubs at Satchel Paige Stadium at 9:00:00 AM on Jun 30, 2025.







