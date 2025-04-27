Monterey Amberjacks to Affiliate with Charros de Jalisco

The Monterey Amberjacks will Affiliate with Charros De Jalisco for the 2025 season. The Charros will send 7 of their top prospects to Monterey for the season to play under Manny Corpas.

In the 2026 the Charros will bring an entire team of Charros Minor Leaguers to play in the Pecos League. They will be based in Bakersfield.

