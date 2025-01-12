Monterey Amberjacks Release Their 2025 Schedule

The Monterey Amberjacks have released their 2025 Schedule. 2025 will mark the 7th season of Amberjacks Baseball in Monterey. The Pacific Division of the Pecos League will again consist of six teams exclusively from California.

The teams in the Pacific division are:

Martinez Sturgeon

Vallejo Seaweed

San Rafael Pacifics

Dublin Leprechauns

Monterey Amberjacks

Bakersfield Train Robbers

Four teams from the Pacific Division will qualify for the playoffs. The winner of the Pacific Division Playoffs will meet the winner of the Mountain Division Playoffs for a three game Pecos League Championship Series.

The Leprechauns will open the 2025 season in Martinez on May 22nd.The Pecos League Pacific Division All Star Game will be July 16th and will be announced in the upcoming months. Below is a breakdown of the Seaweed Schedule.

Total Games: 54

Total Home Games: 21

Total Away Games: 33

Bakersfield Train Robbers Home Games: 5

Bakersfield Train Robbers Away Games:6

Martinez Sturgeon Home Games: 5

Martinez Sturgeon Away Games:9

Vallejo Home Games: 3

Vallejo Away Games: 5

Dublin Home Games: 3

Dublin Away Games: 7

San Rafael Home Games: 5

San Rafael Home Games: 6

