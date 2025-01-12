Monterey Amberjacks Release Their 2025 Schedule
January 12, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)
Monterey Amberjacks News Release
The Monterey Amberjacks have released their 2025 Schedule. 2025 will mark the 7th season of Amberjacks Baseball in Monterey. The Pacific Division of the Pecos League will again consist of six teams exclusively from California.
The teams in the Pacific division are:
Martinez Sturgeon
Vallejo Seaweed
San Rafael Pacifics
Dublin Leprechauns
Monterey Amberjacks
Bakersfield Train Robbers
Four teams from the Pacific Division will qualify for the playoffs. The winner of the Pacific Division Playoffs will meet the winner of the Mountain Division Playoffs for a three game Pecos League Championship Series.
The Pecos League Pacific Division All Star Game will be July 16th and will be announced in the upcoming months.
Total Games: 54
Total Home Games: 21
Total Away Games: 33
Bakersfield Train Robbers Home Games: 5
Bakersfield Train Robbers Away Games:6
Martinez Sturgeon Home Games: 5
Martinez Sturgeon Away Games:9
Vallejo Home Games: 3
Vallejo Away Games: 5
Dublin Home Games: 3
Dublin Away Games: 7
San Rafael Home Games: 5
San Rafael Home Games: 6
