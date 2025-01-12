Roswell Invaders Release Their 2025 Schedule

The Roswell Invaders have released their 2025 Schedule.

2024 will be the 15th year of Invaders Baseball and 14th in Roswell.

Tickets and group nights are available at https://www.RoswellInvaders.com

The Invaders will remain in the Mountain Division of the Pecos League

In 2025 the Mountain Division will consist of these teams.

Alpine Cowboys

Blackwell Flycatchers

Garden City Wind

Kansas City Hormigas

North Platte 80s

Pecos Bills

Roswell Invaders

Santa Fe Fuego

Trinidad Triggers

Tucson Saguaros

These ten teams will play their entire season within the division.

Six teams from the Mountain Division will qualify for the playoffs.

The winner of the Pacific Division Playoffs will meet the winner of the Mountain Division Playoffs for a three game Pecos League Championship Series.

The Invaders will open their 2025 season at home against the Trinidad Triggers on May 29

The Pecos League Mountain Division All Star Game will be July 13th at Garden City, Kansas.

In 2025 the Invaders are excited to be in Garden City for the amazing post game fireworks show.

Below is a breakdown of the Roswell Invaders Schedule.

Total Games: 54

Total Home Games: 30

Total Away Games: 24

Alpine Cowboys home Games: 8

Alpine Cowboys away Games: 7

Pecos Bills home Games: 6

Tucson Saguaros home Games: 9

Tucson Saguaros away Games: 6

Blackwell Flycatchers away Games: 2

Santa Fe Fuego home Games: 2

Trinidad Triggers home Games: 3

Trinidad Triggers Away Games: 6

Garden City Wind home Games: 2

Garden City Wind Away Games: 3

