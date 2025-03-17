Roswell Invaders Announce the Return of UFO Baseball

Roswell Invaders announce the return of UFO Baseball. The game will be played with Glow in the Dark Baseballs, Green Lights and glow in the dark bases. The game will feature 5 on 5 glow in the dark rules. Highlighted by no pitch being allowed to be thrown over 80mph.

