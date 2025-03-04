Roswell Invaders Continue Affliation with Pericos de Puebla

The Roswell Invaders are happy to announce they are going to extend their import agreement with Pericos de Puebla.

The Pericos de Puebla (English: Puebla Parrots) are a professional baseball team in the Mexican League based in Puebla. Their home ballpark is the Estadio de Béisbol Hermanos Serdán. Established in 1938, the Pericos have won five Mexican League championships in 1963, 1979, 1986, 2016 and most recently in 2023.

The Pecos League allows for nine imports per team and the Invaders had great success with Puebla's players in the 2024 season. The Invaders start the 2025 season at home against the Trinidad Triggers on May 28. For more information https://www.RoswellInvaders.com

