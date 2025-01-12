Bakersfield Train Robbers Release Their 2025 Schedule

January 12, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Bakersfield Train Robbers News Release







2025 will mark the 8th year of Pecos League Baseball in Sam Lynn Ballpark.

The Train Robbers remain in the six team all California Pacific Division of the Pecos League with all of the familiar teams.Monterey Amberjacks, Vallejo Seaweed, San Rafael Pacifics, Martinez Sturgeon and Dublin Leprechauns.

The Train Robbers are set to open the season on Thursday May 22 hosting the Monterey Amberjacks for a three game series.The Vallejo Seaweed come to town for two games including the first Monday Night Game of the year on May 26.

The Train Robbers will play every Monday Night at home in the 2025 season as part of Sam Lynn $1 beer tradition.Bakersfield will travel for seven four game road games to Bay Area on Thursday through Sundays.

The Train Robbers will announce their promotional schedule in April of 2025.

Total Games: 54

Total Home Games: 28

Total Away Games: 26

Monterey Amberjacks home Games: 6

Monterey Amberjacks Away Games5

Martinez Sturgeon Home Games: 6

Martinez Sturgeon Away Games:5

Vallejo Home Games: 6

Vallejo Away Games: 5

Dublin Home Games: 5

Dublin Away Games: 6

San Rafael Home Games: 5

San Rafael Home Games: 5

• Discuss this story on the Pecos League message board...





Pecos League Stories from January 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.