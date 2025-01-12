Garden City Wind Release Their 2025 Schedule

January 12, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Garden City Wind News Release







The Garden City Wind have released their 2025 Schedule.

The Wind remain in the Mountain Division and face familiar foes.

2024 will mark the 10th year of Wind Baseball in Western Kansas in the Pecos League.

Below are the 10 teams in the Mountain Division.

Alpine Cowboys

Blackwell Flycatchers

Garden City Wind

Kansas City Hormigas

North Platte 80s

Pecos Bills

Roswell Invaders

Santa Fe Fuego

Trinidad Triggers

Tucson Saguaros

These ten teams will play their entire season within the division.

Six teams from the Mountain Division will qualify for the playoffs.

The winner of the Pacific Division Playoffs will meet the winner of the Mountain Division Playoffs for a three game Pecos League Championship Series.

The Wind will open their 2025 season at home on May 28, 2024 against the North Platte 80s in Garden City.

Below is a breakdown of the Garden City Wind Schedule.

Total Games: 54

Total Home Games: 27

Total Away Games: 27

Roswell Invaders home Games: 3

Roswell Invaders away Games: 2

Alpine Cowboys home Games: 3

Pecos Bills home Games: 2

Tucson Saguaros home Games: 2

Blackwell Flycatchers home Games: 3

Blackwell Flycatchers away Games: 3

Kansas City Hormigas home Games: 4

Kansas City Hormigas away Games: 7

Santa Fe Fuego home Games: 1

Santa Fe Fuego away Games: 3

Trinidad Triggers home Games: 3

Trinidad Triggers Away Games: 6

North Platte 80s home Games: 6

North Platte 80s Away Games: 6

• Discuss this story on the Pecos League message board...





Pecos League Stories from January 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.