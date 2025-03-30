Trinidad Triggers Announce New Manager Carlos Villarreal

March 30, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

The Trinidad Triggers of the Pecos League are excited to announce the hiring of Carlos Villarreal as the new Manager. Hailing from Saltillo, Mexico, Carlos brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in player recruitment and development. Carlos has been instrumental in securing top talent from Mexico, with three players he recruited recently being promoted to the Liga de Mexico ARCO de Pacifica Winter League. His dedication and proactive approach have made significant impacts in previous roles, and he is eager to bring that same energy and commitment to the Triggers.

"Carlos is not only a skilled recruiter but also a passionate leader who understands the game and the importance of building a cohesive team," said Kimberly Schultz, GM of the Trinidad Triggers. "We are thrilled to have him on board and look forward to the positive influence he will have on our players and the organization." Carlos Villarreal's extensive background includes his current role as Baseball Recruiting Coordinator at Universidad Autonoma de Coahuila, where he is responsible for recruiting players and promoting them to U.S. colleges. Additionally, he serves as a Scout and analyst for many MLB teams. Carlos provides insight and reports on prospects from the Mexican League. His past experience also includes significant roles with Wahoo and Toros de Tijuana, where he demonstrated his ability to identify and develop talent effectively.

"I'm excited to join the Trinidad Triggers and work alongside a dedicated team," said Villarreal. "My goal is to foster a winning culture and help our players reach their full potential both on and off the field." Under Carlos's leadership, the Triggers aim to enhance their competitive edge in the Pecos League and continue building a strong roster of talented players.

