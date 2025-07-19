Tucson Tops Roswell

July 19, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Mason Longoria was the winning pitcher throwing 1 innings with 3 strikeouts while allowing 1 hits.

On the mound for the Roswell Invaders it was Ira Clifton who picked up the loss throwing 7 innings.

For the Tucson Saguaros, Hal Perez led the way at the plate going 2-4.

This game was played in Tucson at Kino Sports Complex on 2025-07-18 at 7:00:00 PM

With the win the Tucson Saguaros move to 33-9 on the season.

Tucson Saguaros play Roswell Invaders at Kino Sports Complex at 7:00:00 PM on Jul 19 2025.

With the loss the Roswell Invaders move to 9-35 on the season.

Roswell Invaders play the Santa Fe Fuego at Joe Bauman at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 22 2025.







