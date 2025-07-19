Tucson Tops Roswell
July 19, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)
Tucson Saguaros News Release
Mason Longoria was the winning pitcher throwing 1 innings with 3 strikeouts while allowing 1 hits.
On the mound for the Roswell Invaders it was Ira Clifton who picked up the loss throwing 7 innings.
For the Tucson Saguaros, Hal Perez led the way at the plate going 2-4.
This game was played in Tucson at Kino Sports Complex on 2025-07-18 at 7:00:00 PM
With the win the Tucson Saguaros move to 33-9 on the season.
Tucson Saguaros play Roswell Invaders at Kino Sports Complex at 7:00:00 PM on Jul 19 2025.
With the loss the Roswell Invaders move to 9-35 on the season.
Roswell Invaders play the Santa Fe Fuego at Joe Bauman at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 22 2025.
Pecos League Stories from July 19, 2025
- Tucson Tops Roswell - Tucson Saguaros
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tucson Saguaros Stories
- Tucson Tops Roswell
- Travis Cole Goes Six in Tucson Win
- Torres Helps the Tucson Saguaros Down the Roswell Invaders
- Zack Kamerman and Mike Whalen Lead the Tucson Saguaros over the Santa Fe Fuego 3-1
- Derek Cabrera Stars as the Tucson Saguaros Defeat the Santa Fe Fuego 11-3