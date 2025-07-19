Garrett Flaagan and Chris Viamonte Lead the Trinidad Triggers Over the Santa Fe Fuego, 20-17

On the mound for the Trinidad Triggers it was Garrett Flaagan who picked up the win throwing 2 innings. He faced 11 hitters.

Shane Moore got the loss for the Santa Fe Fuego.

For the Trinidad Triggers, Chris Viamonte lead the way at the plate going 1-5.

Dominick Pizano also helped the ballclub at the plate going 3-3.

This game was played in Santa Fe at Fort Marcy on 2025-07-19 at 6:00:00 PM

With the win the Trinidad Triggers move to 14-29 on the season.

Trinidad Triggers play Santa Fe Fuego at Central Park at 3:05:00 PM on Jul 20 2025.

With the loss the Santa Fe Fuego move to 12-28 on the season.

Santa Fe Fuego play the Trinidad Triggers at Central Park at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 21 2025.

