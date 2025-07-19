Garrett Flaagan and Chris Viamonte Lead the Trinidad Triggers Over the Santa Fe Fuego, 20-17
July 19, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos) News Release
On the mound for the Trinidad Triggers it was Garrett Flaagan who picked up the win throwing 2 innings. He faced 11 hitters.
Shane Moore got the loss for the Santa Fe Fuego.
For the Trinidad Triggers, Chris Viamonte lead the way at the plate going 1-5.
Dominick Pizano also helped the ballclub at the plate going 3-3.
This game was played in Santa Fe at Fort Marcy on 2025-07-19 at 6:00:00 PM
With the win the Trinidad Triggers move to 14-29 on the season.
Trinidad Triggers play Santa Fe Fuego at Central Park at 3:05:00 PM on Jul 20 2025.
With the loss the Santa Fe Fuego move to 12-28 on the season.
Santa Fe Fuego play the Trinidad Triggers at Central Park at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 21 2025.
TRI 20 18 0
SAF 17 18 1
7/19/2025 6:00 PM
Tucson Tops Roswell
