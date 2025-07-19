The Pecos Bills Top the Alpine Cowboys Behind Jacob Adams, 7-5
July 19, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos) News Release
On the mound for the Pecos Bills it was Matthew Hickey who picked up the win throwing 2 innings. He faced 8 hitters.
Brendan Konal got the loss for the Alpine Cowboys.
For the Pecos Bills, Jacob Adams lead the way at the plate going 1-4.
Kolton Kendrick also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-1.
This game was played in Alpine at Kokernot Field on 2025-07-19 at 6:00:00 PM
With the win the Pecos Bills move to 26-16 on the season.
Pecos Bills play Tucson Saguaros at Cyclone Ballparks at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 20 2025.
With the loss the Alpine Cowboys move to 22-22 on the season.
Alpine Cowboys play the Roswell Invaders at Kokernot Field at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 24 2025.
R H E
PEQ 7 12 0
ALP 5 7 1
7/19/2025 6:00 PM
Box Story
(7900)Alpine/Alpine
- 7
@
-5
