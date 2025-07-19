The Pecos Bills Top the Alpine Cowboys Behind Jacob Adams, 7-5

On the mound for the Pecos Bills it was Matthew Hickey who picked up the win throwing 2 innings. He faced 8 hitters.

Brendan Konal got the loss for the Alpine Cowboys.

For the Pecos Bills, Jacob Adams lead the way at the plate going 1-4.

Kolton Kendrick also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-1.

This game was played in Alpine at Kokernot Field on 2025-07-19 at 6:00:00 PM

With the win the Pecos Bills move to 26-16 on the season.

Pecos Bills play Tucson Saguaros at Cyclone Ballparks at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 20 2025.

With the loss the Alpine Cowboys move to 22-22 on the season.

Alpine Cowboys play the Roswell Invaders at Kokernot Field at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 24 2025.

Pecos League Stories from July 19, 2025

