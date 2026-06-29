FlyCatchers' Bats Booming in 25-6 Mashing of Pecos

Published on June 29, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Blackwell Flycatchers News Release







The Blackwell Flycatchers defeated the Pecos Bills 25-6 on June 28, 2026.

Blackwell scored eight runs in the first inning and added eight more in the seventh to pull away.

Hunter Phillips led the Flycatchers, going 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBIs, and three runs scored.

Hunter Daymond drove in five runs and homered for Blackwell.

Trey Watson went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored, while Marcelo Merced added three hits and three runs.

The Flycatchers finished with 25 runs on 15 hits and drew 24 walks.

Pecos scored all six of its runs in the first two innings, led by Derrick Cancel and Keelen Sloan with two RBIs each.

Juan Avila, Anthony Hampton, and Ryan Drag each had two hits for the Bills.

Blackwell finished with 25 runs, 15 hits, and three errors, while Pecos had six runs, nine hits, and one error.







Pecos League Stories from June 29, 2026

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