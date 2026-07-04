Cowboys Rally Late for Walk off Win over Pecos

Published on July 4, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Alpine Cowboys News Release







The Alpine Cowboys walked off the Pecos Bills 6-5 on Thursday night.

Alpine scored single runs in the first and second innings before Pecos rallied with runs in four straight innings to take a 5-4 lead after seven.

The Cowboys came back in the bottom of the ninth with two runs to win the game. Cole Edwards earned the win after throwing a scoreless ninth inning.

James Prockish led Alpine at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Trevor Durr homered, scored twice, and drove in a run. Zach Tallerman and Joshua Prieto also drove in runs for the Cowboys.

Pecos finished with 11 hits. Derrick Cancel went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Keelen Sloan had two hits and an RBI, and Brevin Brisack added two hits. Phillip Jones threw eight strong innings for Pecos, allowing four runs, three earned, while striking out four.

Final Line: Alpine 6 runs, 9 hits, 4 errors. Pecos 5 runs, 11 hits, 4 errors.







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