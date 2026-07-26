Cowboys Top the Pecos Bills 24-5

Published on July 25, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Alpine Cowboys News Release







The Alpine Cowboys collected 19 hits and scored in four different innings on their way to a 24-5 victory over the Pecos Bills on July 24, 2026.

Alpine took control immediately with six runs in the bottom of the first inning. Sal Diaz opened the scoring with a two-run double before Nick Capozzi added an RBI single. Joshua Prieto followed with a two-run triple and Nathan Mix completed the inning with an RBI double, giving the Cowboys a 6-0 lead.

The Cowboys added three more runs in the third inning. Marco Martinez and Trevor Durr each drew bases-loaded walks, while James Prockish brought home another run with a sacrifice fly.

Pecos responded with four runs in the top of the fourth. Ryan Drag hit an RBI double before Selvin Anderson launched a three-run home run, cutting Alpine's lead to 9-4.

Alpine immediately answered with six runs in the bottom of the fourth. Prieto and Mix each delivered RBI doubles, Prockish added an RBI single and Luke Hyzdu drew a bases-loaded walk. Two additional runs scored on a balk and a wild pitch, extending the Cowboys' advantage to 15-4.

Anderson drove in the Bills' final run with an RBI triple in the sixth inning, but Alpine erupted for nine runs in the bottom half. Michael Prisco began the inning with a solo home run and later capped the rally with a grand slam. Mix, Xavien Thompson, Martinez and Zach Tallerman also drove in runs during the inning.

Prisco finished 2-for-3 with two home runs, two runs scored and five RBIs. Prieto went 3-for-6 with a double, a triple, four runs scored and three RBIs. Nathan Mix was 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs and three RBIs, while Luke Hyzdu collected three hits and scored three times.

Sal Diaz had two hits, including a double, scored three runs and drove in two. Marco Martinez reached base five times with four walks, scored twice and drove in two runs. Alpine drew 13 walks and had 10 different players record at least one RBI.

Anderson led Pecos by going 2-for-3 with a home run, a triple and four RBIs. DJ Walker finished 2- for-3 with a walk, a run scored and two stolen bases.

Prieto also earned the pitching victory, improving to 2-0 after allowing five runs on seven hits over seven innings. He struck out eight and walked one. Jeremiah Locklear finished the game with two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out two.

Isais Espiritusanto took the loss for Pecos after allowing 15 runs on 12 hits and 11 walks over 3 2/3 innings.







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