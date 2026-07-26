Triggers, Fuego Tie 52-Run Marathon

Published on July 25, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Trinidad Triggers News Release







The Trinidad Triggers and Santa Fe Fuego combined for 52 runs and 45 hits before finishing in a 26- 26 tie after eight innings on July 24, 2026.

Santa Fe appeared to take control early, scoring six runs in the bottom of the first inning and nine more in the second. Nick Tarantino highlighted the opening inning with a three-run home run, while Andrew Ramirez added a three-run homer during the Fuego's nine-run second inning. The early outburst gave Santa Fe a 15-4 advantage.

Trinidad responded with eight runs in the top of the third inning to cut the deficit to 15-12. Brody Rasmussen powered the rally with a three-run home run, and Jeremiah Cabuyban also homered during the inning.

The Triggers continued their comeback with six runs in the fifth inning, moving ahead 18-17. Santa Fe answered with six runs in the bottom of the sixth to regain a 23-19 lead.

Trinidad refused to go away. The Triggers scored three times in the seventh and four more times in the eighth to move in front, 26-24. Santa Fe then scored twice in the bottom of the eighth to even the score at 26-26.

Rasmussen delivered one of the biggest offensive performances of the season for Trinidad, finishing 5-for-6 with three home runs, a double, five runs scored and nine RBIs. Bryce Hayman went 3-for-5, scored five runs and drove in two, while Jonathan Ramallo collected four hits and scored three times.

Wyatt Morgan added a home run, four runs and two RBIs. Cabuyban reached base five times, homered, scored three runs and drove in two. Keaton Fisher finished 3-for-4 with three walks, two runs and two RBIs.

Connor Hickey led Santa Fe's 25-hit attack by going 6-for-6 with a home run, five runs scored and two RBIs. Garrett Esposito finished 4-for-5 with four runs and two RBIs, while Alex Elliott went 4- for-6 and drove in five runs.

Ramirez collected three hits, including a home run, scored five times and drove in four. Tarantino homered and drove in four, while Sam Freedman recorded three hits, three runs and three RBIs.

The two teams combined for seven home runs. Trinidad hit four, including three by Rasmussen, while Santa Fe received home runs from Ramirez, Hickey and Tarantino.

Neither pitching staff was able to slow the offensive attack. Trinidad used four pitchers and allowed 25 hits, while Santa Fe surrendered 20 hits and issued 14 walks. The game ended tied at 26 after eight innings.







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