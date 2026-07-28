Limbaugh Fires Four-Hit Shutout as Trinidad Blanks Tucson, 14-0

Published on July 28, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Trinidad Triggers News Release







TRINIDAD, Colo. - Andrew Limbaugh pitched a complete-game four-hit shutout and the Trinidad Triggers scored early and often in a 14-0 victory over the Tucson Saguaros on July 27, 2026.

Limbaugh controlled the game from start to finish, allowing only four singles and one walk over nine innings. He struck out eight, faced just 31 batters and threw 110 pitches. Tucson did not advance a runner beyond first base and was held scoreless in every inning.

Trinidad immediately gave Limbaugh a lead when Bryce Hayman opened the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run. Later in the inning, Brice Cagle delivered a bases-clearing single that scored Wyatt Morgan, Will Hudler and Kelii Price, giving the Triggers a 4-0 advantage.

The Triggers added three more runs in the second. Morgan drove home Hayman and Brody Rasmussen with a two-run single before Hudler brought Morgan home on a fielder's choice. Trinidad extended the lead to 9-0 in the fourth when Hudler singled home Hayman and Morgan.

Morgan continued his big night with an RBI double in the sixth and an RBI single in the seventh. Trinidad completed the scoring with two runs in the eighth as Hudler scored during a double play and Price raced home on a wild pitch.

Morgan led the Trinidad offense by going 3-for-3 with a double, four RBIs, four runs scored, two walks and four stolen bases. Hayman finished 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, four runs, two walks and three stolen bases.

Hudler went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs, while Cagle collected two hits and drove in three. Rasmussen finished 3-for-5 with a triple and two runs, and Price added two hits, an RBI and two runs scored.

Trinidad collected 15 hits and played error-free defense. Tucson finished with four hits, including singles by Sloan Laird, Gavy Perez-Torres, Trent Mallonee and Quentin O'Conner.

The Triggers scored 14 runs on 15 hits with no errors, while the Saguaros were held to no runs on four hits and committed no errors.







Pecos League Stories from July 28, 2026

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