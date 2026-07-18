Triggers Explode Late to Defeat Flycatchers 24-8

Published on July 18, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Trinidad Triggers News Release







The Trinidad Triggers erupted for 18 runs over the final two innings to defeat the Blackwell Flycatchers 24-8 on July 17, 2026.

Blackwell opened the scoring with three runs in the bottom of the first inning, but Trinidad gradually worked its way back into the game. The Triggers scored twice in the third and added single runs in the fourth and fifth to take a 4-3 lead.

The Flycatchers regained the advantage with two runs in the sixth, but Trinidad answered with two runs in the seventh to move ahead 6-5. The Triggers then broke the game open with six runs in the eighth inning and 12 more in the ninth.

Bryce Hayman powered Trinidad's 22-hit attack, going 3-for-6 with a home run, a double, eight RBIs and three runs scored. Chris Viamonte finished 4-for-6 with a home run, a double, two RBIs and three runs scored.

Brody Rasmussen collected three hits, including a home run and a double, and drove in two runs. Michael Acosta doubled twice, scored three runs and drove in three, while Jeremiah Cabuyban homered, doubled, scored three times and added two RBIs.

Angel Rodriguez led Blackwell by going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. Shane Morrow finished 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Hunter Daymond recorded two hits, a home run and an RBI. Caleb Marquez also homered for the Flycatchers.

Andrew Limbaugh started for Trinidad and allowed three runs on five hits over five innings. The Triggers' pitching staff struck out seven Blackwell hitters.

Trinidad finished with 24 runs on 22 hits and committed no errors. Blackwell scored eight runs on 12 hits and also played error-free defense.

Final: Trinidad Triggers 24, Blackwell Flycatchers 8







Pecos League Stories from July 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.