Dublin Leprechauns and San Rafael Pacifics Battle to 3-3 Tie in 11 Innings

Published on July 18, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Dublin Leprechauns News Release







The Dublin Leprechauns and San Rafael Pacifics played to a 3-3 tie after 11 innings on July 17, 2026.

Dublin jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Dylan Leek scored on a wild pitch before Timothy Wagner came home on an RBI groundout by Damon Hale.

San Rafael cut the deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the second when Jacob Savoy reached on a fielder's choice, allowing Aki Buckson to score.

The Leprechauns extended their lead in the fifth inning when Wagner delivered an RBI single that scored Leek and made the score 3-1.

The Pacifics began their comeback in the seventh when Keith Whitaker hit a solo home run. San Rafael tied the game in the bottom of the ninth on an RBI single by John Bicos that scored Jaxson Bates.

Neither team scored during the final two innings, and the game ended tied after 11.

Whitaker led San Rafael by going 2-for-4 with a home run, one RBI and one run scored. Bicos finished 2-for-5 with an RBI, while Savoy also drove in a run. The Pacifics collected eight hits and committed no errors.

Damon Hale led Dublin with two hits and an RBI. Wagner added a hit, an RBI and a run scored, while Leek scored twice and stole two bases. Dublin finished with five hits and one error.

Dublin starting pitcher Murphy Bostick allowed two runs on five hits while striking out seven over seven innings. Dante Hatchett pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts, and Tony Torres allowed one unearned run over two innings.

San Rafael's pitching staff combined for 18 strikeouts. Jake Turk struck out nine over five innings, David Howard added four strikeouts in three scoreless innings, Chase Barsotti struck out two in one inning and Nick Pazos struck out three in one inning.

Dublin moved to 25-11-4, while San Rafael moved to 22-17-2.







Pecos League Stories from July 18, 2026

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