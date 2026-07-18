Wind Pull Away for 17-6 Victory Over Santa Fe

Published on July 18, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Garden City Wind News Release







The Garden City Wind scored in six different innings and broke the game open with a nine-run surge over the seventh and eighth innings to defeat the Santa Fe Fuego 17-6 on July 17, 2026.

Garden City built an early advantage by scoring two runs in each of the second, third, fourth and fifth innings. Santa Fe remained within striking distance after scoring twice in the third and three times in the fifth, cutting the Wind's lead to 8-5.

The Wind took control with six runs in the top of the seventh inning and added three more in the eighth. Santa Fe scored once in the seventh but was held scoreless over the final two innings.

Kaden Kirshenbaum led Garden City's 16-hit attack by going 3-for-4 with two home runs, five RBIs and three runs scored. Rob Morosetti collected three hits, including two doubles, and drove in two runs.

Peyton Lewis doubled and drove in three runs, while Jordan Williams homered, scored once and finished with two RBIs. Jason Ramos doubled twice and scored two runs, and Connor Huzicka recorded two hits, four runs scored and a double.

Terrance McGowan led Santa Fe by going 3-for-6 with two RBIs. Layne Sanders finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored, while Connor Hickey homered, collected two hits and drove in one run.

Mason DeVerna worked six innings for Garden City, allowing five runs on 10 hits while striking out five. Max Ramirez struck out four over two innings, and Leyton Barry completed a scoreless ninth.

Garden City finished with 17 runs on 16 hits and committed one error. Santa Fe scored six runs on 11 hits and committed three errors.

Final: Garden City Wind 17, Santa Fe Fuego 6







Pecos League Stories from July 18, 2026

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