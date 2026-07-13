Wind Spreads Scoring in Victory over North Platte

Published on July 13, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Garden City Wind News Release







The Garden City Wind scored in six different innings and defeated the North Platte 80s 11-5 on July 12, 2026.

Garden City jumped in front with two runs in the first inning. Darius Freeman scored when Peyton Lewis singled and a North Platte throwing error allowed Freeman to come home. Connor Huzicka followed with an RBI single that scored Lewis for a 2-0 lead.

The Wind added two more runs in the third. Freeman scored on another North Platte error, and Dom Enbody doubled home Huzicka to extend the lead to 4-0. Freeman delivered an RBI double in the fourth before Huzicka hit a two-run home run in the fifth, putting Garden City ahead 7-1.

Garden City added three runs in the seventh. Lewis scored on a wild pitch, and Aaron Izquierdo singled home Kaden Kirshenbaum and Enbody. Trent Lowe's RBI double in the ninth completed the Wind's scoring.

Huzicka led Garden City's offense by going 2-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored and four RBI. Izquierdo went 3-for-5 with two RBI, Freeman had two hits, two runs and an RBI, and Lewis scored three times. The Wind finished with 12 hits.

Adam Metivier delivered seven strong innings for Garden City, allowing one run on six hits with four strikeouts and one walk. Wilmi Vizcaino followed with a scoreless eighth inning.

North Platte scored once in the fourth and rallied for four runs in the ninth. Garrett Flaagan and Gustavo Rivera Suarez drew bases-loaded walks before Carson McCurdy singled home two runs. Rivera Suarez, Ivan Santos and Sean Bennett each collected two hits for the 80s.

Garden City improved to 30-8, while North Platte fell to 12-26.

Final Line:

Garden City Wind - 11 runs, 12 hits, 1 error

North Platte 80s - 5 runs, 9 hits, 3 errors







Pecos League Stories from July 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.