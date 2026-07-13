Pacific West Powers Past Pacific East, 12-4

Published on July 13, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos) News Release







The Pacific West used an eight-run third inning and three home runs to defeat the Pacific East 12- 4 on Sunday afternoon at Waterfront Park.

Pacific East struck first with three runs in the top of the second inning. Aki Buckson drove in two runs, helping the East take an early 3-0 advantage.

The game changed dramatically in the bottom of the third as Pacific West erupted for eight runs. The West lineup sent multiple hitters to the plate and used a combination of timely hits and home-run power to take an 8-3 lead.

Pacific East added a run in the fourth, but Pacific West answered with one run in the bottom of the inning, two more in the fifth and another in the sixth to complete the 12-4 victory.

Josiah Collado and Andrew Curran each hit a home run and drove in four runs for Pacific West. Jacob Klinovsky also homered, scored twice and collected two RBIs. Sean Tanaka finished with two hits and two RBIs, while Micheal Pavelcheck and Nick Thomson each added two hits.

Danelle Daniels led Pacific East by hitting a home run and driving in two runs. Buckson also finished with two RBIs, while Cade Fuji recorded a double. The East was limited to three hits in the game.

Tony Torres earned the victory after working a scoreless inning with two strikeouts. Pacific West used eight pitchers, allowing only four runs on three hits while striking out seven. Chris De La Cruz took the loss for Pacific East after surrendering 11 runs, 10 earned, over four innings.

Pacific West finished with 12 runs on 12 hits and played error-free defense. Pacific East scored four runs on three hits and committed two errors.

Final Score: Pacific West 12, Pacific East 4







Pecos League Stories from July 13, 2026

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