Invaders Rally past Blackwell 8-6

Published on July 13, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Roswell Invaders News Release







The Roswell Invaders erased an early deficit with a five-run seventh inning and defeated the Blackwell Flycatchers 8-6 on July 12, 2026.

Blackwell scored once in the second, once in the third and twice in the fourth to build a 4-0 lead. Roswell answered with two runs in the bottom of the fourth, but the Flycatchers added another run in the fifth to stay in front 5-2.

The Invaders cut the deficit to 5-3 in the fifth before taking control with five runs in the seventh inning. Roswell turned a two-run deficit into an 8-5 advantage, and the bullpen protected the lead the rest of the way.

Ryan Flores led Roswell with two hits and two RBI. Carson Kirby also had two hits and scored twice. Jorge Carrero hit the game's only home run, while Ryan Torres doubled and drove in two runs. Sean Moore added a double and scored once.

Spencer Monroe earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief, allowing one hit and one walk. John Luegering worked the ninth inning to record the save. Starter TC Burns allowed five runs, only two earned, over six innings while striking out six.

Blackwell received two hits and two RBI from Joseph Boone, while Caleb Marquez went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Kernan Alba tripled and scored in the ninth, and Shannon Martin drove in a run. The Flycatchers finished with eight hits and did not commit an error.

Hunter Phillips took the loss after allowing four runs in one-third of an inning. Matthew Riley gave Blackwell 6 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on five hits with seven strikeouts.

Roswell improved to 21-14, while Blackwell fell to 7-29.

Final Line:

Blackwell Flycatchers - 6 runs, 8 hits, 0 errors

Roswell Invaders - 8 runs, 9 hits, 3 errors







Pecos League Stories from July 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.