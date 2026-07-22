Invaders Top the Santa Fe Fuego 15-3

Published on July 22, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Roswell Invaders News Release







The Roswell Invaders erupted for 10 runs over the first two innings and cruised to a 15-3 victory over the Santa Fe Fuego on July 21, 2026.

Roswell took control immediately by scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning. The Invaders added six more runs in the second to build a commanding 10-0 advantage. After Santa Fe scored its first run in the fourth, Roswell answered with three runs in the bottom half and later added two more in the eighth.

The Invaders finished with 18 hits and received contributions throughout the lineup. Taylor Steig led the offense by going 4-for-5 with two doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs. James Harris collected three hits, scored three times and drove in two runs, while Xander Nabors went 3-for-4 with two runs, two walks and an RBI.

Carson Kirby drove in three runs, and Josh Cunniff added two RBIs. Sean Moore reached base four times with two hits and two walks, scored three runs and stole four bases. Ricky Rivas added two hits, while Stephen Moraski contributed a double, a run and a stolen base at the plate.

Moraski also delivered a complete-game performance on the mound for Roswell. He allowed three runs, only two earned, on six hits over nine innings. Moraski struck out seven, walked two and earned the victory to improve his record to 3-3.

Andrew Ramirez led Santa Fe by going 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI. Connor Hickey doubled and scored, while Quinton Copeland drove in a run. Terrance McGowan, Nick Tarantino and Alex Elliott each added one hit.

Santa Fe starter Jake Young took the loss after allowing 10 runs, eight earned, on nine hits over two innings. The Fuego committed five errors, while Roswell finished with one defensive error.

The victory improved Roswell's record to 24-16, while Santa Fe fell to 14-33.







Pecos League Stories from July 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.