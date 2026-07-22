Bakersfield Erupts for Eight Runs in Sixth to Beat Dublin, 13-9

Published on July 22, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Bakersfield Train Robbers News Release







The Bakersfield Train Robbers scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally past the Dublin Leprechauns, 13-9, on July 21, 2026.

Bakersfield took an early lead with one run in the first inning and four more in the fourth. Dublin answered with four runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to move ahead, 7-5.

The Train Robbers responded immediately with their decisive eight-run rally. Bakersfield collected four hits and took advantage of two walks during the inning, turning a two-run deficit into a 13-7 advantage.

Dublin added two runs in the eighth but was held scoreless in the ninth. Bakersfield finished with 13 runs on 13 hits, while Dublin recorded nine runs on 11 hits.

Cade Fujii led Bakersfield by going 2-for-2 with three walks, two RBIs and one run scored. Joe Riddle went 2-for-5 and drove in two runs, while Macs Carrillo added two hits, two runs and an RBI.

Ryan Smith delivered a two-run hit for the Train Robbers. Joe Starick doubled, scored twice and drove in a run, while Christian Altamirano had a hit, two walks, one RBI and one run scored. Lucas Belcher also collected a hit, scored a run and drove in one.

Ivory Daniels led Dublin with three hits, two RBIs, two runs, a walk and three stolen bases. Damon Hale hit a home run and scored twice, while Timothy Wagner and Juan Gonzalez each finished with two hits.

Dylan Leek doubled, walked twice, stole a base and scored two runs. Gabriel Sepulveda and Dominic Vogel each drove in a run for the Leprechauns.

Lucas Belcher earned the victory and improved to 4-0. Dante Hatchett took the loss after surrendering six runs on four hits and two walks in one inning.

The victory improved Bakersfield's record to 28-15-1. Dublin fell to 26-13-4.







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