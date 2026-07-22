80s Defeat Blackwell Flycatchers 15-9

Published on July 22, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

North Platte 80s News Release







The North Platte 80s scored seven runs in the sixth inning and pulled away for a 15-9 victory over the Blackwell Flycatchers on July 21, 2026.

Blackwell grabbed the early advantage, scoring once in the second inning, three times in the third and twice in the fourth to take a 6-2 lead. The Flycatchers added two more runs in the fifth and carried an 8-3 advantage into the sixth inning.

North Platte completely changed the game with a seven-run sixth inning, moving ahead 10-8. The 80s added one run in the seventh, three in the eighth and another in the ninth to secure the win. North Platte finished with 15 runs on 15 hits and did not commit an error.

Carson McCurdy led the North Platte offense by going 2-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs, two runs scored and two walks. Ivan Santos collected two hits and drove in two runs, while Sean Bennett scored three times and added two RBIs. Jake Boucher went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Darrius Bomer also drove in two runs. Stephen Kent finished with two hits, two runs and an RBI.

Kernan Alba paced Blackwell by going 2-for-5 with four RBIs. Hunter Daymond recorded three hits and scored a run, while Shannon Martin finished with two hits, two walks, two runs and an RBI. Angel Rodriguez drove in two runs, and Trey Watson contributed two hits, three runs and an RBI.

Boucher delivered five strong innings of relief for North Platte, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out five. North Plattes bullpen held Blackwell scoreless from the sixth through the eighth innings, allowing the 80s offense to take control of the game.

Blackwell totaled 14 hits but committed two errors. The Flycatchers scored their final run in the bottom of the ninth, but North Plattes six-run advantage was too much to overcome.







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