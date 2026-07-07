McCurdy Hurls 80s over Santa Fe

Published on July 7, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

North Platte 80s News Release







The North Platte 80s defeated the Santa Fe Fuego 5-1 on July 6, 2026 at Bill Wood Field.

North Platte jumped ahead early with three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Jake Boucher scored on a wild pitch, Kyle Jenson followed with an RBI single, and Cy Rushing stole home to give the 80s a 3-0 lead.

Santa Fe got on the board in the fourth inning when Sam Freedman singled home Connor Hickey, cutting the deficit to 3-1.

The 80s added two insurance runs in the sixth inning. Darrius Bomer drove in Tommy Ramos with an RBI single, and Boucher followed with an RBI single to score Bomer and extend the lead to 5-1.

Carson McCurdy earned the win for North Platte with a complete-game effort, allowing one run on four hits with four strikeouts over seven innings. Chris Macias took the loss for Santa Fe, allowing five runs, three earned, on five hits over six innings.

Connor Hickey led Santa Fe offensively, going 2-for-2 with a run scored and two stolen bases. For North Platte, Jake Boucher, Kyle Jenson, and Darrius Bomer each drove in a run.

Final Score: North Platte 80s 5, Santa Fe Fuego 1







Pecos League Stories from July 7, 2026

McCurdy Hurls 80s over Santa Fe - North Platte 80s

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