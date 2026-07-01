80s Survive against Blackwell

Published on July 1, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

North Platte 80s News Release







The North Platte 80s defeated the Blackwell FlyCatchers 8-7 on June 30, 2026.

North Platte took control early with a five-run second inning and added one run in the fourth and two more in the sixth. Blackwell battled back with runs in the fourth, fifth, sixth, and ninth, but the 80s held on for the one-run win.

Lucas Rincon helped lead North Platte by going 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Stephen Kent went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, while Carson McCurdy added two hits and two RBIs. Gustavo Rivera Suarez went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Blackwell finished with 13 hits in the loss. Michael Alonso went 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs. Hunter Daymond drove in three runs, while Kabrel Johnson went 2-for-5 with an RBI. Shannon Martin and Joseph Boone each added two hits for the FlyCatchers.

Carson McCurdy earned the win for North Platte, allowing six runs over six innings while striking out five. Jake Boucher finished the game with three innings of relief, allowing one run and striking out three.

Trey Watson took the loss for Blackwell after allowing eight runs, six earned, over 5.2 innings. Isidro Jimenez threw 2.1 scoreless innings in relief and struck out five.

North Platte finished with 12 hits, while Blackwell had 13, but the 80s used their big second inning and held off the late rally to secure the 8-7 victory.







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