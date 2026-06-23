Tommy Ramos Leads 80s over Roswell 21-9 with 3 Home Runs

Published on June 23, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

North Platte 80s News Release







North Platte 80s defeated the Roswell Invaders 21-9 on June 22, 2026.

North Platte scored 21 runs on 13 hits and took control with a seven-run fourth inning.

Tommy Ramos led the 80s offense, going 3-for-4 with three home runs, five runs scored, and seven RBIs.

Carson McCurdy added two hits, a double, a triple, and four RBIs, while Cy Rushing drove in three runs.

Ira Clifton also homered and earned the win on the mound for North Platte.

Roswell collected 12 hits, led by Xander Nabors, who went 4-for-5 with a home run and six RBIs.

Christopher Martinez added two doubles and scored three runs for the Invaders.

North Platte improved to 8-15, while Roswell fell to 9-12.







Pecos League Stories from June 23, 2026

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