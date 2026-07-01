Extra-Inning Edge Goes to Triggers

Published on July 1, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Trinidad Triggers News Release







The Trinidad Triggers defeated the Tucson Saguaros 6-5 in 10 innings on June 30, 2026.

Tucson jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning and added another run in the fourth. Trinidad answered with two runs in the fourth and one in the sixth to tie the game.

Both teams scored two runs in the seventh inning, sending the game into extra innings tied 5-5. Trinidad pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning to earn the walk-off victory.

Brody Rasmussen led the Triggers offense, going 2-for-6 with a home run and two RBIs. Will Hudler went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, while Jeremiah Cabuyban and Michael Acosta each added two hits. Acosta also doubled and drove in a run.

Tucson was led by Trent Malone, who went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI. Cedric Reynaud drove in two runs, while Gavy Perez-Torres doubled and added an RBI.

Miguel Rosado started for Trinidad and allowed three runs over six innings. Jonathan Ramallo threw two scoreless innings in relief, and Stevins Spurgeon finished the game for the Triggers.

Trinidad finished with 10 hits, while Tucson had seven. The Triggers took advantage late and earned the 6-5 extra-inning win.







Pecos League Stories from July 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.