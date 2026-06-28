Chamberlain Propels Triggers past Blackwell 12-4

Published on June 28, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Trinidad Triggers News Release







Trinidad Triggers defeated the Blackwell Flycatchers 12-4 on June 27, 2026.

Trinidad jumped out early with three runs in the first inning and six more in the second to take a 9-1 lead.

Jeremiah Cabuyban delivered the biggest swing of the game, hitting a grand slam in the second inning and finishing with four RBIs.

Will Hudler also powered the Triggers offense, going 2-for-3 with a double, home run, two runs scored, and two RBIs.

Brody Rasmussen scored three runs and drove in one, while Wyatt Morgan had two hits, two runs scored, and an RBI. Keaton Fisher added two RBIs for Trinidad.

Blackwell was led by Kabrel Johnson, who went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Shane Morrow added two hits and an RBI.

Ryan Chamberlain started for Trinidad and allowed three runs over six innings while striking out five. Jonathan Ramallo finished the game with one inning of relief and three strikeouts.

Trinidad finished with 12 runs on 11 hits and one error. Blackwell finished with four runs on eight hits and no errors.







Pecos League Stories from June 28, 2026

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