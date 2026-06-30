Triggers Power Past Tucson 21-4

Published on June 30, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Trinidad Triggers News Release







The Trinidad Triggers defeated the Tucson Saguaros 21-4 on June 29, 2026.

Trinidad took control early, scoring five runs in the first inning and three more in the second to build an 8-0 lead. Tucson answered with two runs in the third and two in the fourth, but the Triggers pulled away with five runs in the fifth, two in the sixth, three in the seventh, and three more in the eighth.

Wyatt Morgan led Trinidad with a huge game, going 4-for-6 with four runs scored, four RBIs, a double, and two home runs. Michael Acosta also homered twice and drove in five runs. Brody Rasmussen added a home run, four RBIs, and four runs scored, while Jeremiah Cabuyban drove in three runs.

Tucson was led by Jadan Boyce, who drove in two runs, and Trent Malone, who doubled and also drove in two. Samson Gerner had two hits and scored twice for the Saguaros.

Andrew Limbaugh started for Trinidad and allowed four runs over five innings while striking out seven. Tyler Bates followed with three scoreless innings, and Jonathan Ramallo finished the game with a scoreless ninth.

Trinidad finished with 21 runs on 14 hits and one error. Tucson scored four runs on five hits and committed four errors.







Pecos League Stories from June 30, 2026

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