Triggers Edge Blackwell 8-7
Published on June 27, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)
Trinidad Triggers News Release
Trinidad Triggers defeated the Blackwell Flycatchers 8-7 on June 26, 2026.
Blackwell jumped ahead early when Caleb Marquez hit a three-run home run in the top of the 1st inning.
Trinidad answered with runs in the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th innings to build an 8-6 lead.
The Triggers finished with 8 runs on 11 hits and no errors, while Blackwell had 7 runs on 11 hits and 1 error.
Will Hudler led Trinidad by going 2-for-3 with a home run, 2 RBIs and a run scored.
Rene Mendoza added a two-run home run, while Bryce Hayman went 3-for-3 with 2 runs scored and an RBI.
For Blackwell, Caleb Marquez went 2-for-4 with a home run, double, 2 runs scored and 3 RBIs.
Kabrel Johnson added 3 hits for the Flycatchers, while Shannon Martin tripled and drove in a run.
Michael Martinez pitched 6 innings for Trinidad, allowing 6 runs on 9 hits with 3 strikeouts.
Jack Haley worked the final inning as Trinidad held on for the one-run win.
Pecos League Stories from June 27, 2026
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