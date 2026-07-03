Triggers Score 41 to Flatten Santa Fe

Published on July 3, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Trinidad Triggers News Release







The Trinidad Triggers defeated the Santa Fe Fuego 41-10 on July 2, 2026.

Trinidad opened the game with 11 runs in the first inning and never looked back. The Triggers added runs throughout the game before exploding for 20 runs in the eighth inning.

Jeremiah Cabuyban led Trinidad, going 4-for-8 with two home runs, five runs scored and six RBI. Brice Cagle went 4-for-6 with five runs scored and six RBI. Brody Rasmussen scored seven runs, homered twice and drove in four runs.

Bryce Hayman homered and drove in five runs, Wyatt Morgan homered and drove in five runs, and Chris Viamonte added four hits, a home run, six runs scored and five RBI.

Garrett Esposito led Santa Fe, going 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, four runs scored and two RBI. Alex Elliott, Sam Freedman, Terrance McGowan and Dily Romero each had two hits for the Fuego.

Peyton Medeiros started for Trinidad and allowed five runs over six innings while striking out six. Zane Loveday took the loss for Santa Fe.

Final Score: Trinidad Triggers 41, Santa Fe Fuego 10

Hits: Trinidad 27, Santa Fe 12

Errors: Trinidad 0, Santa Fe 6







Pecos League Stories from July 3, 2026

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